The National Assembly will discuss at first reading amendments to the Regional Development Act, which provide for a new territorial division of Bulgaria for the purposes of regional planning. The new rules are expected to enter into force on January 1, 2027.

The bill provides for the current regional division to be replaced by four larger regions. The Capital Region will coincide with the territory of the Sofia Municipality.

How the Districts Will Be Distributed

The Northern Region will include Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Ruse, Razgrad and Silistra.

The Eastern Region will include Dobrich, Varna, Shumen, Burgas, Sliven and Yambol. The Southern Region will cover Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali.

The proposed regional division is aimed at consolidation. It also provides for the number of regional development councils to be reduced from six to four, along with the corresponding organizational changes. The National Assembly has included the bill as the first item on its agenda for November 19, 2026.

Changes Concerning Chemical Substances and Water

The agenda also includes the final adoption of amendments to the Act Prohibiting Chemical Weapons and on the Control of Toxic Chemical Substances and Their Precursors.

Under the amendments, the requirements for registering activities involving the production, processing and use of these substances will be transferred from an ordinance into law. The creation of a public register of registered persons is also envisaged. The measure is motivated by the specific nature of the substances and the possibility that they may be used not only for peaceful purposes.

Three bills amending the Water Act will also be considered at first reading. The proposals include a simplified procedure for withdrawing water from reservoirs owned by municipalities, as well as a notification procedure for withdrawing water from the Danube River for irrigation purposes.

It is also proposed that control over all environmental components be concentrated in the regional inspectorates for environment and water. The agenda also includes the first reading of amendments to the Climate Change Limitation Act.

Sources: bnrnews.bg