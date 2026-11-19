The parliamentary Defence Committee will hold an extraordinary meeting today at 2:30 p.m. The main item on the agenda is the hearing of Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, which was postponed during the committee’s regular meeting on 18 November.

The hearing will take the form of a blitz control session, during which the minister answers questions from representatives of the parliamentary groups. It was rescheduled for today’s meeting following a dispute between the ruling parties and the opposition over a proposal to remove the item from the agenda.

After the announced recess, Stoyanov himself proposed being heard at the already scheduled extraordinary meeting. “The defence minister is not shying away from parliamentary oversight,” he said. The proposal was adopted with 15 votes in favour.

Two investment projects on the agenda

In addition to the blitz control session, the committee will discuss amendments to the Defence Act proposed by the minister. A vote on two investment expenditure projects is also scheduled.

One of the projects concerns systems for detecting and countering unmanned aerial vehicles. The second provides for the development of the Bulgarian Army’s transport capabilities.

At the meeting, MPs are expected to raise questions about the state of defence capabilities and measures to protect the country’s airspace and maritime space. At the previous meeting, opposition representatives insisted that the minister also provide explanations regarding the recent attacks on ships near the Bulgarian coast.

The committee is also discussing the modernisation of the army

A day earlier, the committee examined the defence budget for 2027, as well as the projects for acquiring 57 French 155-millimetre howitzers and IRIS-T air defence systems.

The decisions from today’s meeting will form part of the parliamentary procedure for considering the legislative amendments and investment projects. Following the committee vote, the materials may be submitted for further discussion in the plenary hall.