Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov is preparing a new pay model for the judiciary. He has discussed the idea with the leaderships of the professional organizations of judges, prosecutors and investigators, as well as with a court administrator from the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Judges’, prosecutors’ and investigators’ salaries will remain at their current levels in 2027. The plan is for the new model to reduce the gap between the lowest and highest remuneration levels. A separate analysis of staffing needs will be carried out for judicial employees.

„90% of the judiciary’s budget is allocated to salaries. Existing benefits will not be reduced – neither for judges, nor for prosecutors, investigators or judicial employees,“ Nikolay Naydenov said.

According to him, salary increases should be preceded by internal optimization of expenditure. One of the options under discussion is the percentage ratio between the lowest and highest salaries. „I would like us to act with the future in mind, rather than impulsively, and to join forces in order to achieve sustainability,“ the minister said.

Judicial Employees Expect Indexation

Naydenov said that judges, prosecutors and investigators could get through the financially difficult 2027 without an adjustment to their remuneration, but the salaries of judicial employees urgently need to be indexed. The leaderships of the professional organizations of judges, prosecutors and investigators have united around this position.

Representatives of the organizations have expressed their readiness to participate in initiatives and working groups of the Ministry of Justice. The aim is to discuss not only remuneration, but also workload and staffing needs in the system.

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria is calling for a reform linking funding to actual workload, work organization and the quality of justice. According to the organization, policies are needed to retain qualified staff, eliminate duplicated activities and introduce digitalization that genuinely reduces the administrative burden.

Amendments to the Judiciary Act Also Under Discussion

Lidia Georgieva of the Association of Women Judges in Bulgaria raised the issue of compensation for personal social security contributions. The minister said that discussions on harmonizing practices would continue with the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Atanas Atanasov of the Union of Judges in Bulgaria pointed out that the number of judges entitled to vote in the election of the Supreme Judicial Council had risen from 2,197 in 2022 to 2,275 in 2026. He called for an analysis of vacant positions for judges and judicial employees in order to identify potential savings.

Amendments to the Judiciary Act were also discussed at the meeting. The deadline for public consultation on the bill expired on November 16, 2026, and an analysis of the opinions received is forthcoming. Among the main topics identified by the minister are the secondment of judges, prosecutors and investigators, the protection of magistrates who have not been granted tenure, and competitive selection procedures.

Sources: bntnews.bg