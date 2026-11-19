Residents of Varna's Asparuhovo district held a protest over a collapsed road that has still not been repaired, as well as over high-rise construction in the area. The road collapsed at the end of September near a construction site for a large residential block, and a state of emergency was declared as a result.

Varna Municipality explained that the repair cannot begin until the construction company builds a retaining wall. The municipality will then restore the road, noting that the repair work itself will take no more than two weeks.

Residents call for construction restrictions

The discontent is not related solely to the road infrastructure. The protesters are raising the issue of overdevelopment in Asparuhovo and construction near green spaces. According to them, the area falls within Zone “B”, where high-rise construction is not permitted by law.

“We believe there has been a serious violation of the Black Sea Coast Spatial Development Act, because this law predates the adoption of Varna's Master Plan,” said protest organiser Neli Ivanova. In her words, the pine forest is due to be cleared and built over.

Residents insist that decisions on new construction should take into account the existing infrastructure and the protection of the forests in the area. They are also unhappy about the delay in restoring the road after the state of emergency was declared.

District mayor backed the discontent

Asparuhovo District Mayor Ivaylo Marinov acknowledges that the delay has heightened tensions among residents. “While we were wondering who was to blame, we missed a serious opportunity to repair the road, and by now we would have already forgotten that it had been repaired,” he said.

Marinov added: “I understand the residents; in fact, I support them.” The next step in the case is for the construction company to build the retaining wall, after which the repair of the collapsed section of the road is expected to begin.

Sources: bntnews.bg