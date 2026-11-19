Sofia Municipal Council will discuss the election of new members of the governing bodies of 17 municipal companies. The items have been included on the agenda for the council meeting scheduled for 19 November.

The first report covers “Metropolitan” EAD, “Sofia Public Transport” EAD, “Sofia Electric Transport” EAD, “Urban Mobility Centre” EAD and “Sofinvest” EAD. It also includes the election of new members of the Supervisory Board of “Toploфикация Sofia” EAD.

Changes at additional municipal companies

The second proposal concerns “Sofekostroy” EAD, “Water Supply and Sewerage - Sofia” EAD, “Egida-Sofia” EAD, “Lozana” EAD, “Sportna Sofia-2000” EAD and “Sofiyski imoti” EAD. The same report also proposes the election of a manager of “Geographic Information System-Sofia” EOOD.

The election of a new controller of “Geographic Information System-Sofia” EOOD will be considered separately. The third report on governing bodies covers the five municipal markets: “Vazrazhdane Markets”, “West Markets”, “East Markets”, “North Markets” and “South Markets”.

Decisions concerning “Toploфикация Sofia”

The councillors will also discuss authorising Mayor Vasil Terziev to begin negotiations with the World Bank Group on preparatory actions related to potential private-sector participation in the management of “Toploфикация Sofia”.

Another report provides for an external technical audit of the infrastructure and condition of the district heating network. It also proposes establishing a working group to prepare specific terms and rules for a tender for awarding a concession for Sofia’s district heating infrastructure.

Municipal debt and transport

Vasil Terziev has also submitted a proposal to select a credit institution and approve an agreement for long-term municipal debt of up to €183,500,000. The funds are earmarked for the purchase and delivery of 200 buses, 75 trolleybuses, 50 electric buses and 20 trams, as well as for the construction, reconstruction and major repair of key boulevards and streets.

The agenda also includes the “Sofia World Skate Capital” programme for the 2027–2029 period. It envisages Sofia applying to host and jointly organising with World Skate Olympic qualifying competitions for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, World Cup competitions and international sporting, youth and business initiatives.

Sources: bta.bg