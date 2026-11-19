Buses on routes 63 and 66 will operate on new timetables from November 21. The last services from Vitosha will run at 19:45 instead of the current 18:00, Sofia Municipality announced. The change will provide longer access by public transport to Vitosha Nature Park during the winter season.

The departure time of the first service on route 66 will also change. The bus will depart at 7:30 instead of 8:00.

“The change is aimed at providing better transport services and more convenient access to Vitosha Nature Park during the winter season.” — Sofia Municipality

The decision was made following monitoring and analysis of passenger loads on the current last services, as well as coordination with transport operators. This will give visitors to the mountain more time for walks, sports and recreation before returning by public transport.

New buses also being prepared

The timetable changes are also linked to preparations for renewing the buses operating on routes to Vitosha. Sofia Municipality has announced a public procurement procedure for the delivery of 13 specialized tourist buses for routes 61, 63 and 66. They are part of the program to renew the vehicle fleet.

Winter traffic arrangements

Winter traffic arrangements will be in effect on the roads to the mountain from December 1 to March 31. On weekends, non-working days and public holidays between 11:00 and 16:00, traffic from Boyana district to Ofelii locality and from Dragalevtsi district to Aleko Hut will be managed by the Municipal Police.

When parking spaces are available and bus traffic is ensured, access will remain open. Once parking capacity is full, a temporary restriction on cars will be introduced to prevent congestion and road blockages.