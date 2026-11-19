The National Assembly approved a project to acquire 57 new 155-mm self-propelled howitzers. The decision was adopted with 158 votes “for,” none “against” and 19 “abstentions.”

The investment expenditure project “Development of Artillery Support Capabilities through the Acquisition of 155 mm Howitzers” was submitted by the Council of Ministers and is financed through the European Union’s SAFE instrument.

Its total value is up to €686,027,872. Of this amount, €649,116,247 is earmarked for the acquisition of the equipment and related contracts, while €36,911,625 is allocated for contingencies.

Delivery must be completed by 2030

The aim is to enhance the capabilities of ground formations for counter-battery operations, close fire support for maneuver formations and the engagement of opposing forces’ reserves.

The delivery of the equipment and armaments is planned to be completed by December 31, 2030. This must take place after the signing of the acquisition orders and related contracts between the Ministry of Defense and Thales, and between the Ministry of Defense and KNDS.

Dispute over the €35 million increase

During the debate, Hristo Gadjev of GERB-SDS called for such projects to also be reviewed by the Budget Committee. He noted that, compared with the project submitted in July, there had been an increase of €35 million.

“We will abstain because we have no information about how much anything costs,” Hristo Gadjev said.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov explained that the increase was for contingencies under the contract and did not mean that these funds would necessarily be spent.

“There are no details specifying what is being acquired, how or why, because this is an investment expenditure project, not a specific contract,” Stoyanov said.

According to him, negotiations are still ongoing, but prices will not exceed the amount set out in the investment expenditure. Each related contract will be sent to the European Commission in advance for review.

Opposition Demands Explanation for the Price

Ivaylo Mirchev of “Democratic Bulgaria” said he supported the modernization of the army but demanded an explanation for the higher cost. He noted that other European countries had acquired howitzers at lower prices.

“When the price keeps rising, there must be an explanation as to why,” Mirchev said.

At the end of the debate, Minister Stoyanov said that, at present, Bulgaria’s defense industry does not produce 155-mm ammunition.