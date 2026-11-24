On November 24, 1944, an amendment and supplement to the Ordinance-Law on Trials by the People's Court was promulgated in the State Gazette. It expanded the scope of the original act of October 6 and provided more detailed regulations for the organization of the extraordinary judicial panels that were to hear cases involving crimes committed between January 1, 1941, and September 9, 1944.

The amendment covered regents, ministers, members of parliament, palace advisers, senior military and religious officials, as well as others accused of actions connected with Bulgaria's policies during the Second World War and with repression against the population. The law stipulated that the central panels would sit in Sofia, while the regional panels would sit in the respective regional centers.

The two central trials in Sofia

The People's Court began its work on December 20, 1944, with two central trials. The first panel heard the case against the regents, the ministers from the five cabinets, the prime ministers and the palace advisers. It included 51 defendants.

The second panel heard the case against the members of parliament from the 25th Ordinary National Assembly, elected in 1940. According to data cited by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), there were 129 defendants in the second trial. Historical publications contain discrepancies in the number of deputies cited, related to the way individual proceedings were counted.

The ordinance granted the court extraordinary powers and shortened the deadlines for hearing the cases. The text stipulated that the sentence was “not subject to appeal or approval” and that its enforcement had to begin without delay. Cases could also be heard in absentia, while defendants were entitled to no more than two defense attorneys.

135 trials and 11,122 defendants

135 trials were initiated across the country involving 11,122 defendants. 2,730 death sentences, 1,305 life-imprisonment sentences and 4,312 prison sentences ranging from 20 years to one year were handed down. There were 808 suspended sentences, 1,516 acquittals, and 451 cases were discontinued.

The trials concluded in April 1945. On February 1 of the same year, the verdicts in the two central trials in Sofia were announced. Those sentenced to death included regents, ministers, members of parliament, military officers and palace advisers. The death sentences were carried out during the night of February 1-2, 1945.

Repeal of the ordinance and judicial review

The Ordinance-Law was repealed in 1992. Four years later, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict of the First Panel by Decision No. 172 of August 26, 1996, and the verdict of the Second Panel by Decision No. 243 of April 12, 1996.

In its reasoning in the case concerning the Second Panel, the court stated that “manifest lack of grounds for the judicial act” had been established with regard to 124 of the 126 convicted persons, and that the facts accepted by the People's Court were not supported by the evidence. The proceedings were discontinued by the decisions because the convicted persons had already died.

Sources: bta.bg, svobodnaevropa.bg, archives.bnr.bg