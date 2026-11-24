“We Continue the Change” described the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to terminate the mandate of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev as “the backroom establishment’s retaliatory strike”. The party said that the act would be appealed.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s mandate at a meeting on 23 November and annulled the certificate issued to him as mayor. The decision is related to reports concerning leave taken by Kotsev while he was being held in custody for nearly five months. The commission found violations under Article 42, paragraph 1, item 10 of the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act.

Of the commission’s 27 members, 26 attended the meeting. Twenty voted “for” establishing the violations, while six voted “against”. The chair of the Varna Municipal Election Commission, Velin Zhekov, said that the decision was subject to immediate enforcement and could be appealed before the court within seven days of its publication.

What “We Continue the Change” Claims

According to PP, the formal pretext for the removal was the leave taken during the period of detention, but the decision was driven by a conflict with business and political interests. The party claims that, as mayor, Kotsev put an end to illegal deals involving municipal property and halted an illegal construction project in the Baba Alino area.

“This is not justice, but revenge. The mafia is striking back. But once again, they have got it wrong. The decision will be appealed,” PP said.

The formation added that political and economic circles that saw his actions as a threat to their longstanding positions in Varna had united against the mayor. PP also said that plans to elect an acting mayor through the Municipal Council would be “stopped”.

PP parliamentary group chair Nikolay Denkov wrote that efforts to remove Kotsev had begun as early as his arrest. “We will continue to support Blago with all legal means. But the support of the people of Varna will be the most important,” Denkov said.

What Happens Next

The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission may be challenged before the court within seven days of its publication. Until the competent court rules, it also remains to be clarified how the municipality’s administration will be organized while the decision is being enforced immediately.

Sources: bta.bg