On Tuesday, November 24, the precipitation will weaken and stop during the night, while the cloud cover over the country will break up and decrease, giving way to predominantly sunny weather. In the southeastern half of Bulgaria, the rain will stop last in the northeastern regions.

It will remain windy, with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. Cold air will continue to move in with them. “Cold air will continue to move in,” forecast the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 3° and 2°, and around minus 2° in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will range between 4° and 9°, with around 4° expected in the capital. In some cities in northern Bulgaria, daytime temperatures will remain lower, at around 5-7°, while along the Black Sea coast they will reach 8-10°.

Cold and sunny in the mountains

It will be predominantly sunny in the mountains, but the wind will be strong and stormy from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 metres will be around minus 1°, and at 2,000 metres, around minus 6°.

Sunny weather will also prevail along the Black Sea coast. During the morning hours, there will be broken cloud cover along the northern coast, while the wind will be moderate and temporarily strong from the northwest. The sea water temperature will be between 12° and 15°, and the sea state will be 2-3 points.