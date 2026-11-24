Blagomir Kotsev said that he would not give up the fight for Varna after the Municipal Election Commission terminated his powers as mayor of the municipality. In a video statement, Kotsev described the decision as a “coup” and said that he would appeal it.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission made the decision at a meeting on November 23. The commission also annulled the certificate issued to Kotsev as the elected mayor. The commission’s chairman, Velin Zhekov, said that 26 of the 27 members had attended, with 20 voting to terminate the mayor’s powers and six voting against. The decision was made following complaints related to the mayor’s leaves of absence in 2025, when he was detained.

According to Zhekov, the Municipal Election Commission separated the complaints submitted in 2025 and 2026. The procedure concerning the first two complaints had been completed, and they had been considered on their merits. The commission found violations under Article 42, paragraph 1, item 10 of the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act.

Kotsev linked the decision to Varna’s budget

In his statement, Kotsev said that the decision had come about two hours after Varna’s budget was approved by the Municipal Council. He linked the two events to his refusal to support two proposals – one for the construction of a tunnel under the Sea Garden to the coastal promenade and another for the sale of three municipal properties.

“I will not give up the fight for Varna,” said Blagomir Kotsev.

The mayor claims that the commission ruled on a complaint submitted a year ago rather than on another complaint from recent weeks. According to him, this shows that his removal had been prepared in advance and that he was being punished for refusing to submit to business interests.

Allegations of pressure form part of his statement

Kotsev accused businessman Danail Spasov – Dunkata of exerting pressure on the Varna Municipal Election Commission. He said that the influence over the commission could be confirmed by some of its members and by party leaders whose formations had taken part in the vote.

These claims form part of Blagomir Kotsev’s political position. In the information reported from the meeting, the Municipal Election Commission did not confirm the allegations of pressure or of a political motive for the decision.

The commission’s decision is subject to immediate enforcement, while the subsequent procedural actions fall outside the powers of the Municipal Election Commission, Velin Zhekov said. The act may be appealed before the court within seven days of its publication.

Sources: bta.bg