Two Cane Corso dogs were shot near a reservoir between the Burgas villages of Mirolubovo and Izvorishte. A 45-year-old man from Burgas has been charged in connection with the case and detained under a prosecutor’s order for up to 72 hours.

A report about the animals being shot was filed on November 19 at around 11:20 a.m. with the Second Regional Police Department in Burgas. The dogs’ bodies were found in a hard-to-reach ravine in the Zhalada area. An examination established that they had suffered gunshot wounds.

Two unregistered rifles discovered

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the 45-year-old man had been living in a temporary structure in the area of the reservoir. During the search, two unregistered 12-gauge rifles and ammunition for them were found and seized.

The detainee has a criminal record but has not been convicted. The motives for the shooting are still being clarified. “The motives are still being clarified, but according to the injured party, the dogs were not aggressive,” said Hristo Hristov, a prosecutor and spokesperson for the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to information broadcast by BNT, the owner let the dogs roam freely on November 19, but they did not return. They were later found dead in the ravine near the reservoir.

Animal rights activists call for tougher penalties

The case sparked a reaction among residents of Mirolubovo. A local resident identified as Dinko said he knew the detainee and could not explain why the animals had been killed.

“Why would anyone kill the animals? We use them to guard the house, to raise the alarm and keep thieves away,” he said.

Pepa Ivanova, chairwoman of the United for Animal Rights Association, called for tougher penalties for cruelty to animals. In her words, the lack of effective sanctions creates a sense of impunity.

The investigation is ongoing. At present, there has been no public announcement of a court ruling on the measure after the expiry of the prosecutor-ordered detention of up to 72 hours.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg