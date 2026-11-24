On November 24, 1943, Sofia was subjected to the second large-scale air raid during the Second World War. Ten people were killed and 19 were injured, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency notes in its daily calendar.

The attack began at around 1:15 p.m. According to the Aviation Museum, 60 B-24D “Liberator” heavy bombers, escorted by 40 P-38G “Lightning” fighters, entered Bulgarian airspace. Nineteen operational Bulgarian Me-109G-2s took off from Bozhurishte airfield and two Me-109E-4s from Skopje airfield to confront them.

Air battle over Sofia

The Bulgarian pilots attacked the Allied formation as it approached the capital. Captain Chudomir Toplodolski shot down one of the bombers, while several other American aircraft were damaged. Second Lieutenant Mityo Disov was killed in the battle. Second Lieutenant Petar Bochev was wounded but managed to break away from the enemy and make a forced landing near Breznik.

Despite the actions of the Bulgarian Air Force and anti-aircraft defenses, the attack on the city was carried out. The raid came just 10 days after the first large-scale bombing of Sofia, on November 14. More than 560 bombs were dropped on the capital, around 50 buildings were destroyed, 59 people were killed and 128 were injured, according to archival data from the Bulgarian National Radio.

The beginning of a series of attacks

The two attacks were part of an air operation against Bulgaria that began in November 1943. The country joined the Tripartite Pact on March 1, 1941, and on December 13 of the same year declared a symbolic war on Great Britain and the United States. According to the National Museum of Military History, the Allied raids were intended to pressure the Bulgarian government and sever its ties with the Axis powers.

After November 24, attacks on Sofia continued on December 10, 20 and 30, 1943, while on January 10, 1944, the capital experienced one of the heaviest raids. On December 20, Lieutenant Dimitar Spisarevski was killed after carrying out a ramming attack against an American bomber.

“The British Air Force attacked at night, while the American one attacked during the day,” Colonel Stoyan Stoyanov, a participant in the defense of Sofia, recounts in an archival recording cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The attacks on the capital continued until April 17, 1944. They destroyed residential neighborhoods, railway facilities and public buildings and triggered a mass evacuation of the population.

Historical publications also contain differing accounts of the number of victims of the November 24, 1943 attack. The BTA daily calendar lists 10 people killed and 19 injured, while other reports cite different numbers of victims in separate areas of the city.

Sources: bta.bg, archives.bnr.bg