Protests in support of Blagomir Kotsev were held in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv following the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to terminate his powers as mayor before the end of his term. The demonstrations were held under the slogan “Hands off democracy”.

The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission was made on 23 November and was adopted with 20 votes “in favour” and 6 “against”. Kotsev has said that he will appeal it. The Varna Administrative Court has initiated administrative proceedings following his appeal.

The protest in Sofia blocked traffic

In the capital, the demonstration was organised by “We Continue the Change” and coordinated with Sofia Municipality. The protesters blocked traffic on Georgi S. Rakovski Street between Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Boulevard and Iskar Street. They chanted “Out with the mafia!” and “This is not Moscow!” and called on Kotsev to continue appealing the election commission’s decision.

Among the participants was Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”. “The law must stand above mayors, local oligarchs and all kinds of dependencies,” he said. Bozhanov also said that in local elections, citizens should decide whether they support decisions made in the public interest or actions benefiting a narrow circle.

March in Varna and demonstration in Plovdiv

In Varna, the protesters gathered in front of the municipal building, after which they headed towards a hotel in the city centre associated with businessman Daniel Slavov. Chants of “Mafia!” and “Out with the thugs!” were heard at the scene.

Some of the participants said they had supported Kotsev since his election. Others said they had not voted for him and did not approve of all his actions, but opposed the way in which his mandate had been terminated. In their view, the grounds related to the leave he had taken did not justify such a decision.

In Plovdiv, dozens of citizens gathered in front of the municipal building under the slogan “Together with Blago against the mafia”. The protesters said that Kotsev had fallen victim to a scenario organised by economic groups and called on the court to reinstate him in office.

The dispute over the absences

According to the inspection carried out by the Varna Municipal Election Commission, Kotsev was absent for a total of 107 working days from the beginning of 2025 until 11 November of the same year. The commission did not recognise the documents certifying the reasons for 33 of those days and concluded that, as of 15 September 2025, he did not have a valid document justifying his failure to report for work.

“We Continue the Change” described the removal as a political attack and claimed that it was driven by local economic interests. Asen Vasilev named Daniel Slavov – Dunkata and TIM. These claims form part of the political dispute surrounding the decision of the Municipal Election Commission and are yet to be examined as part of the court appeal.

Blagomir Kotsev was detained on 8 July 2025 and released on 28 November 2025. The case against the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission must determine whether the early termination of his mayoral mandate will remain in force.

Sources: nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg