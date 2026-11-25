A march under the motto “Not One More” was held in Sofia against violence against women. Protests and marches took place simultaneously in the capital and five other cities, while a separate event was also organized in Plovdiv.

The initiative was organized by the “Feminist Mobilizations” collective. The organizers say that dozens of women in Bulgaria lose their lives because of their gender. They also point out that one in three women aged between 18 and 29 has experienced violence from a partner.

Calls for prevention and education

Among the protesters’ main demands are measures for prevention, training and education. According to organizer Mariana Orelovska, changes are needed in all systems across the country.

“There are an enormous number of things that need to be done, and that applies to all systems in Bulgaria and beyond. We have several more structured demands, but if I had to summarize them in one or two words, they are related to prevention, and prevention is connected with training and education.”

Simeon Petrov also attended the protest. He said that the ongoing violence shows there is a problem in society and that it should not be accepted as a normal part of everyday life.

“This is a fundamental value that has been broken, and as long as this problem continues to exist in society, something is wrong. These are the things that made me come here—to show that this is not a normal part of society.”

At the end of his speech, Petrov urged people to show love to their loved ones every day.

Sources: bntnews.bg