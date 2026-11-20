Bulgaria will receive close to 99% of the funds allocated under the Recovery and Resilience Plan after the European Commission approved the fifth payment, worth more than €1.7 billion. The funds are expected to be received by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds Atanas Pekanov said on BNT’s “Panorama” programme.

“Bulgaria has performed successfully and is successfully completing the Recovery and Resilience Plan. We are receiving a total of close to 99% of the funds,” Pekanov said.

The final stage of implementation

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, just six months ago the country had received around 50% of the funds under the plan, which is being implemented over a period of five years. He described the approval of the fifth payment as a result of the actions taken by the current government, but stressed that implementation had been shared among several cabinets.

“I am not claiming that everything was done by us alone. Five years have passed; the process was long and difficult. But we completed the final mile,” Pekanov said.

Among the commitments that, according to him, were fulfilled in recent months are the establishment of a new anti-corruption commission, reforms related to the rule of law, and decisions in the energy sector. The Deputy Prime Minister also pointed to the changes related to the Bulgarian Energy Holding, as well as the agreed changes in the water and sewerage sector.

Investments in transport, healthcare and education

Pekanov linked the plan to the modernisation of rail transport and investments in energy, healthcare and education. As specific results, he cited the purchase of medical helicopters and equipment for hospitals, the construction of battery storage capacity and the development of renewable energy sources.

According to him, social care facilities have also been renovated. As an example, he cited a refurbished home for people with dementia in the village of Padezh near Blagoevgrad, which now meets modern care standards.

The projects also include the construction of STEM classrooms in all Bulgarian schools. Pekanov noted that the initiative had been developed consistently by several governments.

Bulgaria will insist on preserving cohesion funds

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the country would defend its interests in negotiations on the European Union’s next multiannual financial framework. The main priority will be preserving funding for cohesion policy.

“If there are cuts to cohesion policy, they can only be symbolic. We cannot give up these funds,” Atanas Pekanov said.

He also said that Bulgaria must not allow new regressive taxes that would burden the country more than other member states. On the issue of Ukraine, Pekanov said that Bulgaria would not block European decisions and would support humanitarian initiatives, but would not provide funds for weapons and armament.

The interview also addressed the streamlining of the state administration. According to Pekanov, the government plans to cut 5,000 staff positions, more than half of which are currently occupied.