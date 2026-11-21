The election of the new Supreme Judicial Council is on the final stretch after investigators voted for their representative in the professional quota of the judicial body. Boyko Atanasov from the Investigative Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office and Petko Petkov from the National Investigation Service are competing for the single seat.

A total of 453 investigators were eligible to vote, distributed across five polling stations in Sofia, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna and Burgas. The vote was conducted using paper ballots, and as of 1:00 p.m., 299 magistrates, or 66 percent of those eligible to vote, had cast their ballots. For the election to be valid, more than half of the investigators must have voted, while the winner must receive more than half of the valid votes.

The Result Is Still Being Compiled

The Electoral Commission of the General Assembly of Investigators has received the scanned protocols from the five polling stations and is establishing the results. The official announcement of the elected candidate is scheduled by 11:00 p.m. Until this procedure is completed, no final winner can be named.

The election of the investigators’ representative concludes the procedure for filling the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. Prosecutors have already elected four representatives, judges have elected six, and the National Assembly filled the 11 seats from the parliamentary quota. The Supreme Judicial Council consists of 25 members.

Key Appointments Await the Council

Former acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov said that the new composition must begin its work with a series of key elections—of a prosecutor general, a chairperson of the Supreme Administrative Court, and administrative heads in the courts and prosecutor’s offices.

“This is a state of limbo, an agony that cannot continue,” Sarafov said.

According to him, a number of district and appellate prosecutor’s offices and courts have no permanent heads. Petko Petkov, one of the candidates for membership in the Supreme Judicial Council, emphasized the need for dialogue between the institutions.

“Dialogue is mandatory, and decisions are made within the Supreme Judicial Council,” Petkov said.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg