The Municipal Election Commission in Varna prematurely terminated the mandate of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and annulled his certificate of election as mayor. The decision was adopted on November 23, with 20 votes „for“ and six „against“ among the 26 members present. It is subject to preliminary enforcement.

The procedure is related to reports concerning Kotsev’s leave during his detention in 2025. The Municipal Election Commission concluded that he had been absent without legal grounds for more than one month and applied Article 42, paragraph 1, item 10 of the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act. The commission’s chairman, Velin Zhekov, said there had also been a proposal not to establish a violation, but it had not received the required majority.

Kotsev to appeal

Blagomir Kotsev has seven days from the announcement of the decision to challenge it before the Administrative Court in Varna. The case may subsequently reach the Supreme Administrative Court.

The appeal itself does not suspend enforcement of the decision unless the court rules otherwise. This means that the judicial appeal will not automatically restore Kotsev’s powers until a court ruling is issued suspending or overturning the preliminary enforcement.

In a video statement, Kotsev said: „A coup was carried out in Varna tonight.“ He linked the decision to political and economic interests in the city and confirmed that he would appeal it. These claims have not been established as facts in the Municipal Election Commission’s decision.

Political reactions

We Continue the Change described the termination of the mandate as „a retaliatory strike by the powers behind the scenes“ and announced that it would appeal the decision. The party said that the formal grounds were the mayor’s leave, but challenged the way in which the legal assessment had been made.

Yes, Bulgaria also described the case as an attempt to erase the choice of Varna’s voters. The party said that Kotsev had used paid leave during his detention, but that the days had not been sufficient to cover the entire period, adding that the final assessment would be made by the court.

Who will govern Varna

If the court upholds the termination of the mandate, there will be no partial mayoral elections, as less than one year remains until the end of the mandate in the autumn of 2027. In this case, the Municipal Council must elect an acting mayor.

Under the law, this must be one of the deputy mayors; if no deputy mayor has been appointed, the candidacy is put forward by a municipal councillor. The acting mayor will govern Varna until the newly elected mayor takes office following the regular local elections.

Sources: bta.bg, news.bg, bnrnews.bg