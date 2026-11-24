The National Council for Persons with Disabilities under the Council of Ministers will consider proposals to amend the rules for determining reduced working capacity by TELK. The bill was submitted by MPs from „Progressive Bulgaria“.

A bill proposing amendments to the Personal Assistance Act was also submitted alongside it, but was withdrawn following public pressure, the Bulgarian National Radio reported. The main proposal in the remaining bill is for medical assessment to be regulated by clearer rules at the legislative level.

Functional Status to Become Part of the Assessment

TELK commissions are expected to prepare a comprehensive medical assessment that will cover not only the illness but also the person’s functional impairment. The ability to perform self-care, move around and communicate will be examined, as will limitations in work-related activities.

The assessment will also include the need for assistance from another person, medical devices and aids. The criteria for the functional assessment must be set out in the ordinance on medical assessment within six months of the legislative amendments being promulgated. This means that the specific methodology will be developed at a later stage if the bill is adopted.

Separate Assessment for Drivers

Amendments are also proposed for people with TELK decisions who hold a driving licence. When the expert decision lists an illness requiring a subsequent assessment of physical fitness to drive, the person will have to undergo such an assessment within 30 days.

The bill’s explanatory notes state: „A TELK or NELK expert decision in itself does not mean that the person is unfit to drive a motor vehicle.“ It is proposed that the result of the medical assessment, or information that the obligation has not been fulfilled, be submitted automatically to the Ministry of the Interior.

The next step is for the proposals to be discussed by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. The new rules will not be applied immediately, as the legislative amendments must first be adopted and promulgated, followed by the development of the criteria for the functional assessment.

Sources: bnrnews.bg