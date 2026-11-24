The funeral service for Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech will take place today at the Cathedral of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Lovech. The Holy Liturgy begins at 9:00 a.m., while the funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

The service will be led by Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, concelebrated by hierarchs of the Holy Synod and bishops of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. The liturgy will be presided over by Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa, who was appointed temporary administrator of the Diocese of Lovech.

The burial will take place in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church

Metropolitan Gavriil will be buried in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church, where the building of the Diocese of Lovech is also located. The decision on the organization of the services was made by the Holy Synod at an extraordinary meeting following the metropolitan’s death.

Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech died on 22 November at the age of 76 after a short illness. He had led the Diocese of Lovech since 2001, and in 2026 the 25th anniversary of his election to the metropolitan see was marked.

A three-day period of mourning has been declared in Lovech. On Monday, citizens and members of the clergy had the opportunity to pay their respects to the metropolitan’s remains at the cathedral.

Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa to temporarily take over the diocese

Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa will administer the Diocese of Lovech until a new metropolitan is elected. His task is to lead the diocese and organize the procedure for electing Gavriil’s successor in accordance with the statutes of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

Lovech Mayor Stratsimir Petkov said that “his blessing, wise counsel and fatherly care accompanied every good endeavor in our city”.

Metropolitan Gavriil was the spiritual leader of the Diocese of Lovech for a quarter of a century and a member of the Holy Synod. Following the funeral service, the mourners will proceed to the burial at the Holy Trinity Church.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, bta.bg