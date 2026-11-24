The National Assembly’s Budget and Finance Committee is discussing amendments to the tax laws at second reading. The meeting is scheduled for November 24, after the package was already approved at first reading in the plenary hall.

Among the main proposals are higher tax reliefs for children and for children with disabilities. The relief is proposed to be 5,000 euros for one child, 10,000 euros for two children, and 15,000 euros for three or more children. Families with a child with a disability would be entitled to relief of 12,000 euros.

The bill also provides for the possibility of using these reliefs in advance during the tax year. The bill states: “The tax reliefs under Articles 22c and 22d may also be used in advance”.

Windfall Tax

Starting next year, the introduction of a 33% windfall tax for certain sectors is being proposed. The sectors listed include banks, telecommunications companies and retail chains. The measure is part of the amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act and is envisaged as a one-off tax.

The package also includes the taxation of food vouchers. Under the proposals, electronic food vouchers worth more than 102.26 euros will be subject to a final tax, which will be withheld and paid by the employer.

Changes for Cars and Property

An excise duty is proposed for cars with an engine power of more than 340 horsepower. The package also includes a phased 30% increase in the tax valuations of properties in the coming years.

A proposal to ban the possession, offering and sale of rakia produced in small distilleries has also passed first reading.

Once the discussion in the Budget Committee is completed, the amendments must be presented for a second vote in the plenary hall. Until the laws are finally adopted and promulgated, the proposals do not constitute tax rules in force.

Sources: bntnews.bg