Traffic is normal at all of Bulgaria’s land border crossing points. However, two Danube ferries are not operating – the Svishtov – Zimnich ferry has been suspended due to the low river level, while Nikopol – Turnu Măgurele is not handling traffic because of adverse weather conditions, the General Directorate Border Police reports.

At the border with Greece, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through „Rudozem“, „Zlatograd“, „Makaza“ and „Ivaylovgrad“. Buses and trucks are also allowed to pass through „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Captain Petko Voyvoda“.

Roadworks and restrictions

On the „Trakia“ motorway, traffic in the direction of Sofia between Bozduganovo and Benkovski is proceeding with increased caution due to road sign repairs. The restriction is in effect until 27 November.

Temporary traffic arrangements are also in place on road II-35 in the Pleven area, where traffic is proceeding with increased caution due to shrub clearing until 24 November. At the intersection with the „Hemus“ motorway, traffic between kilometre 23+675 and 25+220 is regulated by road signs and a temporary traffic arrangement due to construction work on the „Pleven“ road junction.

On road II-58 between Daskalovo and Pchelarovo, traffic is moving in both directions in a single lane due to road repairs, with the restriction in place until 18 December. Reinforcement of a damaged road shoulder is also being carried out along the same route.

On road II-54 between Dolna Studena and Tsenovo, the speed limit is 50 km/h due to the construction of road connections with the Ruse – Veliko Tarnovo motorway. The restriction is indicated until 25 March 2027. On road II-84 between Yundola, Yakoruda and Razlog, there is a temporary speed restriction due to road marking works until 30 November. The Road Infrastructure Agency warns drivers to comply with the posted signage and drive at an appropriate speed.

Conditions in the mountains

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, but strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will blow. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts a maximum temperature of around minus 1 degree at 1,200 metres and around minus 6 degrees at 2,000 metres.

The snow cover on Mount Botev and Cherni Vrah is 4 centimetres. Temperatures of up to minus 13 degrees on Mount Botev and up to minus 12 degrees on Cherni Vrah have been reported for mountain tourism.

Latest data from traffic police and the fire service

For 22 November, the Interior Ministry reported 13 serious road accidents with one person killed and 15 injured. From the beginning of the year up to that date, 6,127 serious accidents had been registered, in which 452 people were killed and 7,634 were injured. The data is dynamic and is updated whenever the status of an accident changes.

The latest operational report published by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection recorded 100 incident reports and 56 fires extinguished on 21 November. Direct material damage was caused in 18 of the fires, while one person was injured in the incidents. Firefighters carried out 37 rescue and assistance operations, including four at road accidents.

Sources: mvr.bg, weather.bg