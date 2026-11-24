Employees of the Employment Agency are staging a one-hour strike as part of relay protest action in the state administration. The main demand of the Podkrepa Trade Union is for salaries to be increased by a fixed €350 per month.

The strike action is taking place in stages in Sofia and across the country until December 1. Employees from seven institutions are taking part in the campaign – the Social Assistance Agency, the Employment Agency, the General Labour Inspectorate, the Registry Agency, the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, the National Statistical Institute and the National Social Security Institute.

The relay strike continues until December 1

Employees of the Social Assistance Agency were the first to join the protests on November 23. The following day, a one-hour strike was scheduled for employees of the Employment Agency. The General Labour Inspectorate and the Registry Agency will follow, while the final days of the schedule include the structures responsible for the cadastre, the National Social Security Institute and the National Statistical Institute.

In addition to higher pay, the union is calling for the restoration of additional compensation for length of service and professional experience. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Kremena Atanasova, chairwoman of the Trade Union of Administrative Employees at the Podkrepa Trade Union, said:

„Civil servants do not want to be special, but they do want to be respected.“

The protests are linked to preparations for the 2027 budget. The union says that additional funds are needed to meet its demands and that, in the absence of a solution, the strike action could be expanded.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg