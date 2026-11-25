A protest in support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev has begun in Sofia. Citizens gathered on Georgi Sava Rakovski Street, and shortly before the start of the live broadcast, traffic in the area was blocked.

The demonstration is being held under the slogan:

“Together with Blago against the mafia”

According to the organizers, the location was chosen because it is home to the headquarters of one of the economic groups associated with Varna. They claim that this group has usurped influence in the country. This statement reflects the position of the organizers of the protest.

Members of parliament from We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria are also taking part in the demonstration.

The case concerning the mayoral mandate

The protest is being held two days after the decision by the Municipal Election Commission in Varna to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s mandate as mayor ahead of schedule.

The decision was appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna. On November 25, the court left the appeal pending after finding that Kotsev’s lawyer had not submitted a power of attorney. A deadline was set for the irregularity to be remedied.

If this is not done, the appeal may be left unexamined and the court proceedings may be terminated. The court’s order is not subject to appeal.