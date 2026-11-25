Bulgaria could be sanctioned for failing to comply with the European Union’s fiscal rules if it does not limit its budget deficit and undertake reforms. This was stated by GERB MP Alexander Ivanov on the “The Day Live with Nadelina Aneva” program.

According to him, the penalty could be imposed every six months until the country demonstrates sufficient action to restore the health of its public finances.

“Public finances continue to operate on the basis of taking on new debt,” Ivanov commented.

The European Commission has already recommended establishing that Bulgaria has not taken effective action in response to the prescribed corrective budgetary trajectory. According to the Commission, the country’s net expenditure is expected to increase by 10.7% in 2026, compared with a recommended maximum of 4.2%, while the budget deficit could reach 5% of gross domestic product.

Ivanov pointed out that under the current rules, the fine could amount to around €25 million. In its latest position, the European Commission indicates an amount of up to 0.02% of GDP for a six-month period. The imposition of a sanction is not automatic and depends on a subsequent decision by the Council of the EU.

Dispute over the budget and new debt

According to the MP, the proposed budget relies more on “consolidation on paper” than on real changes in government spending. He said the draft includes new government debt of €8.6 billion for next year, as well as inflation of 4%.

Ivanov also criticized the planned revenues from the windfall profits tax. In his view, they are overestimated and there is a risk that they will not be collected in the projected amount. GERB will propose, between the first and second readings, that tax and fee increases be dropped, including the planned 30% increase in the tax assessments of properties.

Proposals on fuel and electricity

“The government wins the elections, has 130 MPs, does not carry out reforms, raises taxes and takes on new debt,” Alexander Ivanov said.

GERB is also calling for a reduction in VAT on fuel. Ivanov said that since July, petrol at filling stations had become more expensive by more than 44%, which, according to him, was the highest increase in the European Union.

The party proposes that the mechanism for compensating businesses amid high electricity prices be activated when the price exceeds €92 per megawatt-hour. According to Ivanov, the threshold of €180 set by the government will leave a number of small businesses without support and create additional pressure on the prices of goods and services.

GERB said it would not support the budget because, according to the party, it increases the tax burden, envisages new debt and does not contain the necessary reforms.