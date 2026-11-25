Construction has begun on a multifunctional sports center in Sofia’s Mladost district. The complex will be built on Alexander Malinov Boulevard, immediately next to Alexander Teodorov-Balan metro station, and is expected to be completed in 2028. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev performed the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project is being implemented through a public-private partnership and envisages nearly 12,000 sq m of total built-up area. The investment amounts to approximately €12 million, Terziev said, as quoted by BTA. According to Mediapool, the construction period specified by the contractors is 11 months, while the project parameters presented provide for a maximum period of 577 calendar days.

Hall, swimming pool and areas for various sports

The multifunctional hall will be designed for training and competitions in basketball, volleyball, futsal and tennis. Telescopic stands are planned, allowing the space to be adapted according to the type of activity. The hall will also feature a 12-meter sports climbing wall.

According to the parameters presented by Sofia Municipality, the hall will have 448 spectator seats. BTA, however, quoted Vasil Terziev as giving a figure of 500 seats, indicating a discrepancy in the publicly announced numbers. The final capacity is to be specified in the project documentation.

The complex will include an indoor 25-meter swimming pool with six lanes. The project also includes two indoor padel courts, a gym area of more than 1,000 sq m, five group training rooms and a separate table tennis room. The facilities will be available both to sports clubs and to children, young people and residents who exercise independently.

Municipal land and private investment

The center will be built on a plot of more than 7 decares, owned by the municipal company “Sofiyski imoti” EAD. Once completed, the complex will remain the property of the company.

The model was prepared following a decision by the Sofia Municipal Council in 2024. It enabled “Sofiyski imoti” to hold a tender for establishing a right to build on one of its properties in exchange for an obligation to construct the sports center on the site on Alexander Malinov Boulevard.

“The municipality should not always be the sole investor. This is a model that we hope to see more and more often in Sofia,” Vasil Terziev said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

More than 40% of the site will be landscaped. The project provides for the planting of 151 new trees, an underground car park with 97 spaces for cars and 43 spaces for bicycles. The main pedestrian entrance will be from the boulevard and the metro station.

Those present at the event included Sofia Municipal Council Chairman Tsvetomir Petrov, “Sofiyski imoti” Executive Director Dimitar Shivachev and Mladost District Mayor Ivaylo Kukurin.