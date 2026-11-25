Around 40% of the violations identified among merchants since the beginning of the year are related to the failure to issue receipts. This was announced by Hristo Markov, Deputy Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency.

According to him, the problem affects not only the budget but also consumers, since when turnover is concealed, the taxes due are not paid. Discrepancies between cash on hand and reported turnover are also among the violations frequently identified. There are cases in which merchants do not have cash registers at all.

“This is of essential importance for financial discipline,” Hristo Markov stressed regarding the appeal for consumers to always request a receipt.

The NRA recommends requesting the document when making a purchase in a shop, at a Christmas market or when using a service. The receipt is also important in online commerce because it proves that the purchase was made and may be necessary in the event of a dispute with the merchant, including when returning or exchanging goods.

The NRA will not set prices at Christmas markets

Hristo Markov also commented on prices at Christmas markets. According to him, rents for the market stalls are just under €15,000. The NRA, however, has no authority to intervene in price formation if merchants comply with the law.

“This is already a decision for the merchant himself. We cannot intervene in the way he sets the price, as long as he complies with the law,” Markov explained.

Around the “Black Friday” campaigns, consumers should be alert to unfair commercial practices. These include artificially increasing a price before a promotion is announced, creating the impression of a larger discount. Oversight of these practices falls within the powers of the Commission for Consumer Protection.

Risky incomes in the beauty sector

The NRA has conducted a risk analysis of the hairdressing and beauty services sector. Between 20,000 and 30,000 people work in it, while around 10,000 have been identified as having a risk profile. The potential losses from undeclared income are estimated at around BGN 50 million.

There are also problems with the declaration of income from private lessons and other services. Legislative changes are planned that would allow citizens to collect documents for certain expenses and deduct them from their taxable income.

NRA inspections are carried out both in response to reports from citizens and as part of thematic campaigns. Increased enforcement actions are expected around St Nicholas’ Day, the student holiday on 8 December and the start of the winter tourist season at resorts.