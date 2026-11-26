The Administrative Court in Varna is expected to rule on Blagomir Koцев’s request to suspend the preliminary enforcement of the decision by which the Municipal Election Commission prematurely terminated his mayoral powers. The court is reviewing the appeal again after the irregularities identified in the submitted documentation were rectified, Koцев’s lawyers said.

On November 25, the Administrative Court left the case without movement because the appeal did not meet the requirements for procedural regularity. According to bTV, the specific omission was the failure to submit a power of attorney. The parties were instructed to rectify it, and the court’s order is not subject to appeal.

After the instructions were complied with, the court resumed consideration of the request to suspend the preliminary enforcement. The decision on this issue does not constitute a ruling on the merits regarding the lawfulness of the removal. The main dispute over the appeal will be resolved in separate proceedings.

How the Removal Came About

The Municipal Election Commission – Varna prematurely terminated Koцев’s powers on November 23, with 20 votes “for” and 6 “against.” Twenty-six of the commission’s total 27 members attended the meeting. The decision is related to the mayor’s leaves and absence in 2025, when he was detained on charges of corruption-related crimes.

The commission found that there had been an unjustified absence from work for more than one month. Koцев’s defense disputes both this conclusion and the procedure before the Municipal Election Commission. In his appeal, he requests that the decision be overturned and its enforcement suspended until the judicial dispute is finally resolved.

What Happens Next

“We are appealing both the main act and the preliminary enforcement of the Municipal Election Commission’s decision,” lawyer Marin Pandov said.

If the court suspends the preliminary enforcement, Koцев will be able to resume performing his mayoral duties until a final ruling is issued on the appeal. If the Municipal Election Commission’s decision remains in force, the Municipal Council in Varna will have to elect a mayor to perform the duties until the regular local elections in 2027.

As of now, the court has not ruled on the lawfulness of the early termination of the mayoral powers.

Sources: nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg, vnews.bg