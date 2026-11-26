Employees of the Registry Agency are staging a one-hour effective strike across the country. The protest is scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00, and in Sofia it will take place in front of the agency’s headquarters at 20 Elisaveta Bagryana St. in the Geo Milev district. The strike action has been organized by the Support Trade Union of Administrative Employees.

The main demand is for monthly salaries to be increased by a fixed amount of €350. According to the trade union, the funds should compensate for accumulated inflation and preserve employees’ purchasing power. They are also calling for the restoration of additional pay for acquired length of service and professional experience, as well as equal treatment for employees in the state administration.

“The state cannot demand responsibility, professionalism and results while continuing to underestimate the work of the people who carry out these responsibilities on the ground every day,” said the Support Trade Union of Administrative Employees.

The trade union is calling on the government and members of parliament to provide €54 million in the 2027 state budget to meet the employees’ demands. The strike at the Registry Agency is part of a series of coordinated actions at seven state institutions over low pay, differences in remuneration and unequal treatment in the administration.

The series of strikes will continue until December 1

The protest campaign began on November 23 with a strike at the Social Assistance Agency. A day later, employees of the Employment Agency went on strike, followed on November 25 by workers at the General Labour Inspectorate.

Following today’s action, strikes have been scheduled at the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre on November 27, at the National Statistical Institute on November 30 and at the National Social Security Institute on December 1.

Sources: stolica.bg, nova.bg, bgonair.bg