A working meeting to resolve the problem with heating and hot water in student dormitories in Sofia will be held today. It was convened by the capital’s mayor, Vasil Terziev, following a call by the Ministry of Education and Science for Sofia Municipality to take action.

The Minister of Education and Science, representatives of the rectorates of the affected higher education institutions, the National Representation of Student Councils and the management of „Toplofikatsia Sofia“ have been invited to the meeting. The time of the talks has not been publicly announced.

Sofia Municipality expects the Ministry of Education and Science and the universities to provide up-to-date information on the technical condition of the dormitories, as well as proposals for specific measures if „Toplofikatsia Sofia“ does not have a plan for the rapid restoration of heat supply. The restrictions under discussion include the high cost of electricity for non-household consumers and the risk of overloading electrical installations when additional heating appliances are used.

„To know how long it will take, what needs to be done and how much it will cost“

Vasil Terziev said this, pointing out that the aim was for the municipality, the state and „Toplofikatsia Sofia“ to come up with a concrete plan. According to him, the biggest challenge is the higher parts of Sofia, including Studentski Grad.

The problem affects a large number of dormitories. According to data presented by Angel Stoykov, chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils, nearly 90% of the dormitories in Studentski Grad have no heating or hot water, or the service has been interrupted. No clear deadline for restoring the heat supply has been given so far.

The mayor said that students cannot install water heaters in the dormitories on their own, while the use of additional heaters could pose a danger because of the condition of the electrical installations. On 19 November, the Sofia Municipal Council approved a report on an independent analysis of the financial and technical condition of „Toplofikatsia Sofia“ and the possibilities for the sustainable development of the company.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, sofia24.bg