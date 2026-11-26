The taxi industry has called on the Ministry of Interior and Sofia Municipality to launch a 30-day specialized operation against the improper stopping, waiting and parking of vehicles in taxi stands in Sofia.

The joint signal was submitted by the European Center for the Development of Taxi Policies, the European Confederation of Taxi Chambers, Associations and Unions, and the Taxi Union. It was addressed to the heads of the Ministry of Interior, the Directorate General for National Police, the Sofia Directorate of Interior and Traffic Police, as well as to Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Request calls for inspections in all districts

The organizations insist that the operation last at least 30 calendar days and cover all 24 administrative districts of the capital. According to them, checks should also be carried out on weekends and public holidays, when the problem persists.

The specific measures include sanctioning offenders and forcibly removing vehicles when permitted by law. The industry is also calling for the road markings and signage at the taxi stands to be inspected, as well as for a report on the results of the operation to be published.

Industry says the problem is systemic

“We are not calling for the creation of new legal privileges, but for the effective enforcement of the legal provisions already in force,” the organizations said.

According to taxi organizations, private and company vehicles regularly occupy spaces designated for taxis. They claim that this obstructs drivers’ work and makes it more difficult to serve citizens.

The signal calls for permanent follow-up monitoring after the 30-day operation ends, rather than one-off inspections. The organizations said they were ready to assist the competent institutions.

As of now, the Ministry of Interior and Sofia Municipality have not publicly announced a decision to launch the requested operation.

Sources: sofia24.bg, focus-news.net