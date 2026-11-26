The European Digital Identity Bill is entering the National Assembly for discussion. The Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee will examine and vote on the government’s proposal at first reading.

The draft law on the European Digital Identity Wallet was approved by the Council of Ministers on November 18. It establishes the national legal framework for implementing the European rules adopted under Regulation (EU) 2024/1183.

The wallet will allow citizens to request, receive, store and present digital identification data and electronic attestations. It is also envisaged that a qualified electronic signature will be usable through it.

Free and voluntary

The issuance and use of the wallet by individuals will be free of charge, while participation in the system will be voluntary. It will be usable to access public and private services in Bulgaria, as well as cross-border services in the European Union.

The idea is for citizens not to have to submit the same documents repeatedly to different institutions and service providers. For a specific operation, only the necessary data could be shared instead of the entire identity document.

“Citizens will have greater control over the information they share,” the Council of Ministers said when approving the bill.

The draft includes rules for certifying wallets, supervising providers and responding to identified vulnerabilities. A competitive model is envisaged, under which wallets may be provided by different providers if they meet the requirements of the European framework.

Implementation deadline expires at the end of the year

European rules require each member state to provide at least one functioning European Digital Identity Wallet by the end of 2026. The phased rollout of the wallet and related services in Bulgaria is planned between January and March 2027.

The government envisages the national solution being known as BG Wallet. It is to be used through a mobile application and gradually expanded with new documents, services and organisations.

An additional 960,000 euros has been approved for building the wallet and related infrastructure. The funds are included in the budget of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, while funding for the European digital identity is also envisaged in the 2027 budget.

After consideration by the parliamentary committee, the bill must proceed to a vote in the plenary chamber. If it is adopted, secondary legislation will also be issued to regulate the system’s practical operation.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, economic.bg, bta.bg