Traffic is normal at all border crossing points with Romania, Greece, Turkey, North Macedonia and Serbia, the General Directorate of Border Police reports. The Svishtov–Zimnich ferry service is temporarily suspended. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through „Rudozem“, „Zlatograd“, „Makaza“ and „Ivaylovgrad“, while heavy goods vehicles can also pass through „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Kapitan Petko Voyvoda“.

„Traffic is normal at all border crossing points,“ the General Directorate of Border Police says.

Traffic on the motorways is hampered in some sections due to roadworks and maintenance activities. On the Trakia motorway near Lozen, in the direction of Sofia, traffic is being shifted between lanes due to road-sign repairs. Road-sign maintenance is under way in both directions in the area between Bozduganovo and Benkovski, while between Zagore and Sabirano, in the direction of Sofia, the speed limit is 100 km/h.

Additional works are being carried out on the Trakia motorway, including the cleaning of culverts and maintenance of drainage ditches in the Sliven area. On the Hemus motorway, drains are being cleaned and unclogged between Gabarnitsa, Kipra, Enevo and Nevsсha, as well as temporary traffic arrangements near Konyovets and Shumen.

On the Struma motorway, drains are being cleaned and bushes cut back between Delyan and Blatino. On the Maritsa motorway in the Svilengrad area, traffic is being shifted between lanes due to repairs to expansion joints, with a speed limit of 50 km/h in place. The Road Infrastructure Agency warns drivers to follow the temporary signage and drive with increased caution.

Winter conditions in the mountains

The latest bulletins from the Mountain Rescue Service show sub-zero temperatures at higher elevations. A temperature of minus 11 degrees was recorded at Mount Botev, while it was minus 4 degrees at the Vasil Levski hut. No up-to-date avalanche information has been issued for the selected areas, but the conditions require winter equipment and increased caution. The Mountain Rescue Service advises hikers not to underestimate icy surfaces and limited visibility at higher elevations.

Fire service and Traffic Police release latest data

Over a 24-hour period, fire service units responded to 115 incident reports and extinguished 62 fires. Seventeen of them caused direct material damage, including eight fires in residential buildings and five in vehicles. Fifty rescue and assistance operations were carried out. One person died and two were injured in the fires.

According to Interior Ministry data, nine serious road traffic accidents were recorded on November 24, leaving one person dead and eight injured. Since the beginning of the year, the number of serious road accidents has reached 6,150, with 452 fatalities and 7,658 people injured.

As part of the specialised police operation to enforce the Road Traffic Act, 15,421 motor vehicles and 16,481 drivers and passengers were checked. A total of 5,171 penalty notices and 331 administrative violation reports were issued. Seventeen drivers were found to have driven after consuming alcohol, and six after using narcotic substances or their analogues.

Sources: bezopasnost.avtoindex.bg, sofianews.bg