A sharp cold snap and snow are expected in Bulgaria over the weekend. On Saturday, 28 November, cold air will move in from the north, while the significant rainfall in northern Bulgaria and the high valleys of western Bulgaria will turn to snow. Snow cover is expected to form, especially in the northern part of the country.

Before that, rainfall will increase on Friday, particularly in northwestern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will generally be between 0 and 5 degrees, while maximum temperatures will range from 7-8 degrees in the northwestern regions to 15-16 degrees in the far southeastern parts of the country. On Saturday afternoon, temperatures in western and northern Bulgaria will remain around 1-2 degrees, while in the far southeastern regions they will reach 11-12 degrees.

Snow in the mountains and a risk of icy conditions

Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountain passes. A risk of black ice and icing has been indicated for northeastern Bulgaria and the Eastern Fore-Balkan. Icy conditions are possible as early as Thursday morning in the northwestern regions and along the valleys of the Struma and Mesta rivers, where temperatures will be close to zero.

For Sunday, 29 November, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is forecasting continued cooling and precipitation, with regional forecasts allowing for rain to turn to snow. The Road Infrastructure Agency expects snowfall to spread across most of the country and snow cover to form in northern Bulgaria. The differences between the individual forecasts mainly concern the exact boundary between rain and snow in southern Bulgaria.

The national road network is operating under winter maintenance conditions, and most road surfaces have been treated as a precautionary measure. The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers “to drive at an appropriate speed and maintain the necessary distance,” as well as to use vehicles fitted with tyres suitable for the season.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg