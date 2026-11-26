“Society and Values Association” has requested documents and explanations from the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Justice concerning Bulgaria’s position in the “Shipov” case. The association has submitted two applications under the Access to Public Information Act, seeking the legal grounds, institutional actions and assessments of the consequences of the state’s position.

The reason is a communication on behalf of Bulgaria to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, published on October 13, 2026. It contains an addition to the action plan in the case and refers to subsequent decisions by panels of the Supreme Court of Cassation allowing changes to the registered sex, names and personal identification number in civil status registers.

According to the association, particular significance lies in the explicit statement that this case law also applies outside situations in which the right to free movement within the European Union has been exercised.

Questions to the Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice has been asked to provide the legal analyses and opinions on the basis of which the position before the Council of Europe was formulated. The association also wants the units and officials involved in preparing and coordinating the communication to be identified.

Questions have also been raised about the scope of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Case C-43/24, “Shipov”, and the grounds for applying it beyond cases related to free movement within the EU.

The CJEU ruled on the case on March 12, 2026. It held that a member state may not refuse to change the sex details of its citizen who has exercised the right to free movement when the refusal would create an obstacle to that right. The judgment concerns the specific situation of a citizen who has exercised the freedom of movement within the EU.

The applications also seek information on assessments of the consequences of national case law for marriage and family relations, the rights of spouses and parents, the legal status of the mother and father, and children’s rights. Other topics raised include sports, places of detention, and spaces and services intended exclusively for women.

They Seek Data on Supreme Court of Cassation Decisions and Government Actions

The association insists on receiving the number of court proceedings and Supreme Court of Cassation rulings on the subject since the beginning of 2026, as well as information on whether legislative or administrative measures are being prepared.

Questions have been addressed to the Council of Ministers concerning the institutions and officials who prepared, coordinated and approved the communication to the Council of Europe. Information has been requested on the consultations held, the legal analyses and the impact assessments.

It is also being asked separately whether the consistency between the government’s position and the positions publicly stated on June 12, 2026, by the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria” in support of the traditional family, the constitutional understanding of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, the protection of motherhood and parental rights was discussed. The group’s declaration was read by Slavi Vasilev and prompted public reactions.

“The purpose of the two applications is to clarify the legal grounds on which the state formulated its position, what impact assessments were carried out and what specific actions are being taken,” the “Society and Values Association” said.

The association expects the institutions to provide the available documents and explicitly indicate which issues have not been analyzed or discussed. At present, no response from the Council of Ministers or the Ministry of Justice regarding the applications has been publicly announced.