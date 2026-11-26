By decision of the Holy Synod, the Bulgarian Orthodox Chapel of St. George in Jakarta was consecrated by His Eminence Metropolitan Anthony. Established on the initiative of the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Indonesia, H.E. Dr. Tanya Dimitrova, it is the only functioning Bulgarian Orthodox church in Asia outside Istanbul. Its opening is a significant event for our compatriots who live and work in Indonesia. The chapel provides them with a place for prayer and worship, where they can preserve their Orthodox faith, celebrate Christian holidays together and maintain their spiritual connection with Bulgaria. The initiative was made possible through the support and efforts of benefactors and like-minded people, united by the idea that the Bulgarian community in Jakarta should have its own spiritual home. In her address to those present, Ambassador Tanya Dimitrova expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the creation of the chapel and turned a shared aspiration into reality.

Metropolitan Anthony also spoke about the significance of this joint undertaking. In his spiritual address, he conveyed a message about the importance of faith and the role of the church as a center of prayer and spiritual unity—a place where people find support and strengthen their bonds with one another. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism Mr. Georgi Todorov, ambassadors, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Bulgarian community.

With the consecration of St. George, the Bulgarian Orthodox presence in Asia gains a new center in the southeastern part of the continent. For the community in Indonesia, the chapel will be a place where a sense of belonging to the homeland is experienced through shared prayer, preserved traditions and the responsibility to pass them on to future generations.