A hotel asked for €60 for a room advertised on its own website for €35.79. Following written correspondence, the customer was given a third price – €40. The case is presented in a new episode of the “We, the Consumers” podcast, which offers practical advice on hotel reservations.

The discrepancy was identified during the phone call to reserve the room. The reception quoted a price of €60, and when asked why the amount differed from the one on the website, the response was: “We have a group for this evening.”

Three Prices for the Same Room

Because of the discrepancy, the customer continued the communication only in writing. After an online request was submitted, the hotel confirmed the reservation by email, but did not specify a particular price.

The customer explicitly requested confirmation that the room was being reserved for the advertised price of €35.79 and included a link to its description. However, the hotel’s response quoted a price of €40. Thus, three different amounts appeared for the same service – €35.79, €60 and €40.

After a three-day interruption in communication, the hotel explained that its prices were dynamic and said that it had made the necessary corrections to the website. Ultimately, the customer paid the lower price originally advertised.

How to Respond When There Is a Discrepancy

“The problem lies in the inaccurate information about the price, the misleading practice and the risk that a consumer will choose this hotel because it appears to be a better deal than others, only to learn the actual price when it is already too late and, in practice, there is no choice,” commented Gabriela Rumenova, author and host of the podcast.

The Consumer Protection Act requires service prices to be clear, comprehensible and not misleading to customers. When different prices for the same service are displayed at a commercial establishment, the consumer pays the lower price.

Request written confirmation of the reservation and the final price.

Ask explicitly about the amount, even when it is already listed on the website or booking platform.

Take screenshots of the page showing the price, terms and room description.

Report the discrepancy before arriving at the hotel, rather than only at the reception desk.

If you suspect an unfair practice, keep all correspondence and file a complaint with the competent authority.

According to “We, the Consumers”, keeping a written record is important because it shows what price was advertised, what price was confirmed and what price was subsequently requested.