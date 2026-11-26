Traffic through Petrohan Pass is moving smoothly, but road maintenance equipment has been on standby for more than a month due to the expected deterioration in weather conditions. There is no precipitation or fog at the site, and temperatures are around 1–2 degrees. No icing had been detected at the time of the report.

Conditions on the pass, however, can change within a short time. Just around 30 kilometers lower down, temperatures were close to 6 degrees, while at the higher elevation the cold wind made the weather feel harsher.

„The weather changes within minutes,“ Reni Hristova said in the bTV report.

Inert material is available for treatment in the event of icing. Since the area is a water protection zone, sand rather than salt is used.

Roadworks in the Gintsi area

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, in the direction of Sofia, in the Gintsi area, traffic is moving in one lane due to roadworks. Drivers should proceed with increased caution and at an appropriate speed.

The agency reminds drivers to prepare their vehicles for winter conditions. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for icy conditions in eight regions of western Bulgaria, including Montana and Sofia Region.

What will happen to the trucks

Heavy goods vehicles are scheduled to be allowed to pass in one direction on November 27 due to the roadworks on Topli Dol Tunnel. If weather conditions deteriorate, truck traffic will be prohibited.

Outside emergency situations, vehicles weighing more than 12 tons are not allowed to pass through Petrohan year-round. The road situation remains calm, but the forecast for precipitation and icy conditions requires increased caution from all drivers.