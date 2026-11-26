Residents of a renovated residential building in Sopot are reporting leaks, wet insulation and unfinished details following renovation work worth around BGN 1.44 million. The building was renovated in September with European funds, and residents claim that the project has already been approved by the municipality.

„The most shocking thing is that we literally have no roof“, one of the residents told bTV. According to the residents, the leaks began after the renovation and have continued despite additional work being carried out.

Residents show stains and signs of damp

Mincho Sarafski says that since the roof renovation began, his home has been constantly leaking. According to him, there are problems in the kitchen and hallway. Another resident says that a new leak appeared in his home after a brief rainfall.

Elisaveta Todorova, who lives on the top floor, also reports leaks and stains on the walls. She explains that there is no longer active leaking in the living room, but the traces of damp remain.

Another resident claims that for four months he repaired the damage caused by the builders' work. According to him, he used approximately 100 kilograms of filler and plaster around the four replaced windows.

The residents also show uncleaned traces from the renovation, a dirty sink and unfinished sanitary work. Under the contract, the contractor must remove the remnants of the construction work.

Dispute over the downpipe and the warranty

Residents claim that one of the downpipes has been bricked in. According to them, a drainpipe was left inside the insulation, which became wet. They also point to a difference between the old and new methods of draining the water.

The manager of the contractor company, Todor Didov, says that the project was completed according to the plans and passed inspections by the Directorate for National Construction Control and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

„If there had been such things that were not done according to the plans, they would have been identified and we would have carried them out“, Didov says.

The municipality says that some of the defects described in the residents' reports have already been fixed. The mayor of Sopot says that if there are new complaints, the company will be notified and will have to carry out the necessary repairs.

According to the municipality, all premises affected by the damp will be restored at the contractor's expense. The company says that the building has a five-year warranty and that it will fix problems reported to it by the municipality.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg