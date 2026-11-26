Many working people in Vratsa do not know which universal pension fund they are insured with or how much they have accumulated for their second pension. This is shown by a bTV survey among residents of the city, conducted days before the deadline for choosing an investment profile.

The multi-fund model will come into effect on January 1, 2027. Insured individuals will be able to choose a dynamic, balanced or conservative sub-fund in which their assets will be managed. The application must be submitted to the pension company that manages the universal pension fund, not to the National Social Security Institute.

What Happens If No Choice Is Made

The Financial Supervision Commission states that the period for making a choice is from September 1 to November 30, 2026. If a person does not submit an application, the pension company will assign them automatically according to their age as of January 1, 2027. Up to the age of 50, a dynamic sub-fund is planned; from 50 until three years before retirement age – a balanced one; and during the final three years – a conservative sub-fund.

Twenty-five-year-old Bozhidar Tonchev, who works as an operator at a local cable television station, admits that retirement is not among his daily priorities. He says he does not intend to submit an application and expects to be assigned automatically.

„I have not thought about retirement; it is not one of my everyday concerns,“ says Bozhidar Tonchev.

He adds that he does not have much confidence in the information he receives about his pension savings, but believes there is not much choice either. According to him, the option to change the sub-fund remains available after a certain period has passed since the automatic assignment.

„We Do Not Understand It Ourselves“

Among those surveyed in Vratsa are also people who do not know where their social security contributions are paid. Tsvetan Penchev answers negatively when asked whether he knows which fund his second pension is directed to and whether he is interested in the matter.

Iva Antonova says that a bank consultant offered to check which fund she was insured with. She describes the second pension pillar as a good idea, but admits that people do not understand well enough how it works.

„We do not understand it ourselves; I hope those in power understand it well,“ says Iva Antonova.

Fifty-year-old Lili Rashkova says she has another 13–14 years until retirement, but has not closely followed the changes. Valya Krasteva believes that more aggressive investing could lead to greater accumulation, but admits that she is in no hurry to make a choice.

The FSC states that people who do not know which universal pension fund their contributions are paid into can check through the National Revenue Agency. The funds in the second pillar accumulate in an individual account, while the choice of sub-fund determines how they will be managed from the beginning of 2027.

For Bozhidar Tonchev, the second pension remains a distant issue, but he hopes that a long period of contributions will provide him with a better income in the future.

„If I am a wealthy retiree, I will not have become wealthy solely from my pension,“ he says.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg