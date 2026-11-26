“The renovation of the housing stock, the development of affordable housing and the digitalization of the construction sector are among the key areas for sustainable development, social inclusion and modernization. Bulgaria supports policies that combine investment in housing infrastructure with innovation, more efficient administrative processes and the adoption of new technologies.”

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Arch. Pavleta Pelovska. She took part in the two-day informal meeting of EU ministers responsible for housing policy in Dublin.

“Under the 2014–2020 Operational Programme “Regions in Growth”, 18 social housing projects have been implemented in the country, renovating 854 homes and improving the living conditions of more than 1,600 members of marginalized groups,” the deputy minister told the meeting’s participants. She emphasized that support for energy efficiency, social housing and social infrastructure is also continuing under the 2021–2027 “Regions in Development” Programme.

Pelovska’s remarks made clear that expanding access to housing requires sustainable and predictable funding, more active cooperation between the state and municipalities, attracting private investment and easing administrative procedures. It is therefore important to seek solutions tailored to the needs of both large cities and less developed regions.

Alongside housing policy, Bulgaria is working to modernize the construction sector through digitalization and the adoption of innovative technologies. The adopted National Strategy for the Digital Transformation of Bulgaria’s Construction Sector until 2030 provides for the introduction of the Building Information Modeling System (BIM), the development of electronic administrative services and the creation of unified information systems.

At the forum, the deputy regional minister stated categorically that digital transformation has the potential to increase the efficiency, transparency and quality of construction processes, reduce the administrative burden and create conditions for a more competitive sector. Achieving these goals requires encouraging investment in technology, developing specialists’ digital skills and strengthening cooperation among institutions, businesses and research organizations.

Bulgaria supports European initiatives to facilitate access to financing, promote innovation and exchange best practices, while emphasizing that European policies should complement national efforts and take into account the specific characteristics of Member States. Affordable and quality housing, as well as a modern and sustainable construction sector, are essential for the development of regions and improving the quality of life.

Also attending the forum in Dublin were Yordanka Georgieva, parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, and Silvia Petrova, director of the Housing Policy Directorate at the ministry.