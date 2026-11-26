The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) is not responsible for participating in the process of granting and paying the Christmas allowance to the most vulnerable groups, as the allowance is not linked to the payment of pensions by the institution.

Under the new rules introduced in 2026, the allowance for celebrating the Christmas and Easter holidays is paid in accordance with the Social Assistance Act, while its amount is determined annually by the State Budget Act. Under the new procedure, this targeted payment is granted and paid by the Social Assistance Agency, rather than by the social security institution. Amendments to the Regulations for the Implementation of the Social Assistance Act specify the conditions and procedure for receiving the allowance, as well as the range of eligible persons.

Citizens who wish to obtain information about the conditions for granting the Christmas allowance, the range of eligible persons, its amount and payment deadlines should contact the relevant Social Assistance Directorate „Social Assistance“ at their current address.

In previous years, the amount of the Christmas and Easter supplements for pensioners was determined by a resolution of the Council of Ministers, and they were paid by the NSSI.