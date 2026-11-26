Bulgaria insists that cohesion policy remain one of the core elements of the European Union's budget and that the Black Sea region receive specific financial support. Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the statement in Brussels while presenting the country's position on the new financial framework.

“There are three important pillars to our demands,” Radev said. He placed cohesion first, describing it as a key instrument for the unity and economic development of the EU.

Support for the Black Sea region

Bulgaria's second position concerns the need for clear funding for the Black Sea region, rather than merely mentioning it in budget documents. According to the prime minister, Bulgaria and Romania are engaged in activities in the Black Sea, including because of attacks on commercial vessels.

Radev said that these commitments entail significant costs, which must be taken into account when allocating funds from the EU budget.

Own resources remain controversial

Bulgaria opposes proposals for EU own resources based on the European emissions trading system and tobacco excise duties. According to Radev, this approach is unacceptable because it disproportionately disadvantages the country.

The prime minister expressed scepticism that an agreement on the budget would be reached immediately. He nevertheless said he was counting on the will and responsibility of the member states to find a consensus.

Bulgaria's position is that the budget should be agreed by the end of the year so that the new financial framework can begin to be implemented in 2028.

Comment on the fine over the excessive deficit

Radev also commented on the European Commission's recommendation that Bulgaria be fined over its excessive deficit. He linked the case to a change in the rules on sanctions and to the fact that the Bulgarian budget was drawn up after the April elections and the formation of a new government.

According to the prime minister, under the old rules the sanctions had a ceiling more than 10 times higher, but no fine was ever actually imposed. He pointed out that under the new procedure the ceiling is 0.02 percent and that Bulgaria is the first country to fall under it for an excessive deficit.