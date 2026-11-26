Bulgaria will not face a suspension of European funds, MP Zdravko Markov of “Progressive Bulgaria” said on the air of “Zdravey, Bulgaria”. According to him, the European Commission’s sanction is related to insufficient expenditure measures in the 2026 Budget and does not concern the 2027 budget.

Markov pointed out that, according to Eurostat data, the deficit stood at 7.4% by March 2026 and subsequently fell to 5.7%. He said that when the 2027 budget is adopted, the European Commission will assess the trajectory of public finances.

The recommendation for an upper limit on the growth of net expenditure is 3.5%, while the government is planning an increase of 2.5%, the MP said. “This shows that we are taking a conservative approach and are trying to put public finances back on track,” Markov said.

He pointed out that budget expenditure should fall from 43.5% in 2026 to 39.6% in 2027. The measures presented by the government as part of the consolidation of public finances include stopping expenditure “leaks”, reforming the public administration and cutting more than 5,000 staff positions.

What the deficit procedure entails

The European Commission recommended that the Council of the European Union establish that Bulgaria had not taken effective action to correct the excessive deficit. The Commission also proposed a new corrective trajectory to be applied from 2027.

At the same time, Brussels said that the measures set out in the 2027 budget plan would contribute to correcting the deficit and called on Bulgaria to retain full access to European Union funding. The country’s response to the new trajectory will be assessed in spring 2027.

Windfall tax to remain

Markov also defended the proposed one-off windfall tax despite the European Central Bank’s warning about the risks. He said that the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium had introduced a similar levy.

According to the MP, there is no reason for banks to increase their fees and commissions. He pointed out that around 40% of their profits are generated from fees and commissions rather than lending activities.

Changes to gambling advertising

The proposed amendments to the Gambling Act envisage a ban on advertising gambling games on billboards and in the media. Gambling companies will still be allowed to have their names displayed in stadiums, on sports grounds and on athletes’ kits.

Markov said that sports broadcasts would be allowed when there were pitch-side advertising banners of gambling operators. According to him, sponsorship of sporting and cultural events would also be permitted.

Sources: nova.bg