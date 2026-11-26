Employees of the Registry Agency in Burgas held a one-hour effective strike in front of the old courthouse. The protest was held under the slogan „Justice and Equal Rights“ and was part of the relay strike actions by public-sector employees across the country, organized by the Podkrepa Confederation.

The employees are demanding that each individual monthly salary be increased by a fixed amount of €350, rather than by 5%. „This 5% increase to the basis of our salary would amount to less than €50. That is why it is not nearly enough,“ protesters told bTV.

Union highlights staff turnover and heavy workloads

The Podkrepa Confederation cites unfair pay, widening pay disparities and unequal treatment of public administration employees as the reasons for the protest.

According to the union, low incomes and heavy workloads are leading to serious staff turnover. „The turnover is enormous because when new people start work, they see that the myth that a civil servant comes to work to drink coffee and play solitaire is very far from reality,“ commented Antoniya Todorova, regional secretary of the Podkrepa Confederation in Burgas.

She said employees often work beyond their established working hours in order to meet statutory deadlines. Todorova recalled that a large part of the state structures also protested at the same time last year.

They want the length-of-service bonus reinstated

One of the main demands is the reinstatement of the additional remuneration for acquired length of service and professional experience, known as the „length-of-service bonus“. The employees are also calling for equal rights and equal treatment for those working in the public administration.

During the protest, Krasimira Papancheva clarified the issue of social security contributions paid by employees of the Registry Agency: „Those of us working at the Registry Agency who are here outside have always paid our social security contributions. They should not lump us together with civil servants who do not pay social security contributions“.

The relay protest actions will continue at the beginning of next week. The Bulgarian National Radio reported that, according to the schedule, strikes are planned at the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, the National Statistical Institute and the National Social Security Institute, with the campaign continuing in stages until December 1.