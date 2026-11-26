„I joked with my friend Blago a month ago that if the OEC removed him, it would be great publicity for him—and then it happened,“ businessman Marin Mitev told the Bulgarian National Radio. According to him, the conversation with Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was a joke, not an attempt at a political prediction.

Mitev denied having anything to do with Kotsev’s removal. He said that the two are friends and meet at the mayor’s initiative, but that their conversations concern personal and everyday matters rather than administrative decisions.

He denies influencing Varna

„The current mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, is my friend as a fellow citizen. He can confirm that. We often see each other,“ Mitev said.

The businessman rejected claims that Varna had been „captured“ by groups and said that he did not consider himself part of such a model. According to him, the companies with which he is associated have no public procurement contracts or service agreements with the municipality.

„What does it mean to control the city? All the contracts, all the little agreements... We have neither contracts nor agreements with the municipality,“ Mitev said. He identified his main projects in the region as „Varna Sports Complex,“ „First Avenue“ and the „Sts. Constantine and Helena“ resort complex.

Mitev also denied being part of „Alternative for Citizens“. He said that the group was not his and had not been created under his patronage. The businessman also said that he was not a shareholder in „Holding Varna,“ which, according to him, has 18,000 shareholders.

The dispute over the seafront promenade

In the interview, Mitev also commented on traffic along Varna’s seafront promenade. He said that the promenade should be intended for citizens, but allowed for regulated traffic in certain areas and access for ambulances and deliveries.

According to him, the elevator being built between the Sea Garden and the sea will not have the capacity to solve all the transport problems. Mitev said that the facility provides a connection between the park and the coastal area, while traffic should be regulated with signs and by the police.

What he said about „Varna“ Stadium

Mitev said that the structural construction of „Varna“ Stadium had been completed. According to him, 20 million leva had been invested in the project, while a further 7 million leva was expected to be received from the state.

„I believe that in 2027, if we are alive and well, we will finish it,“ the businessman said. He stated that the funds should be used to equip the stadium.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, 19min.media