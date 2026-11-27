A heavy goods vehicle and a passenger car collided head-on in the Republic Pass, in the area of the village of Pchelinovo. The truck overturned after the crash.

There are injured people, but according to NOVA, their lives are not in danger. Their number has not been specified, nor has the cause of the crash.

Police are regulating traffic in the area of the accident. It has not been reported when the inspection and clearing of the road will be completed, or whether additional restrictions will be introduced.

Pchelinovo remains a high-risk area

The area around the village of Pchelinovo has also been the scene of other serious incidents. On July 12, 2026, one person was killed in a crash in the Republic Pass, and traffic was restored at around 5:00 a.m. after the on-site operations were completed.

Road safety remains a serious problem nationwide. An Interior Ministry report covering the period through the end of October 2026 states: “413 people were killed and 7,150 road users were injured”.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg