Assen Vassilev, co-chair of “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”, rejected the possibility of GERB leader Boyko Borisov becoming prime minister. The occasion was Borisov’s statement that a government could be formed without “DPS – A New Beginning”, the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms”, “Revival” and MECH, if he headed the cabinet.

“Borisov as prime minister? Let’s be serious,” Assen Vassilev said.

Vassilev said that PP-DB had clearly announced its position during the election campaign and that the coalition’s voters had supported it. According to him, PP-DB is the only political force to have formed two governments, with the process beginning in both cases with negotiations on a legislative programme and specific deadlines.

“When it is clear what will be done for Bulgarian citizens and within what time frame, I am sure that a person will be found to take responsibility for ensuring that these deadlines are met,” Vassilev also said.

Legislative Programme Before Election of Speaker

He made the comment on the day the 51st National Assembly began its work but failed to elect a speaker. In this situation, Vassilev proposed that the parliamentary formations first unite around a specific programme for the next three months.

He cited the budget and anti-corruption laws as possible priorities. “There Is Such a People” added the Electoral Code. According to Vassilev, only after agreement had been reached on these issues should a speaker of the National Assembly be elected, who would commit to ensuring that the programme was implemented within the निर्धारित deadlines.

“It is not unexpected that none of the candidates received a majority,” Vassilev said.

The first sitting of the 51st National Assembly lasted nearly a month because of the lack of agreement on a speaker. On 6 December 2024, Natalia Kiselova of “BSP – United Left” was elected to the post with 140 votes in favour and 93 against.

Sources: darik.bg, bta.bg