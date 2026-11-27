Residents of Bogyövtsi, Bezden and Beledie Han have expressed opposition to a project for the construction of a photovoltaic power plant and electricity storage facilities in the land of Bogyövtsi, Kostinbrod Municipality. They are calling for transparency in the procedure and a comprehensive assessment of the impact on agricultural land, water, biodiversity and living conditions in the area.

The public consultation on the environmental assessment report for the detailed spatial development plan – development plan, is scheduled for 27 November in front of the Bogyövtsi mayor's office. According to an announcement by Kostinbrod Municipality, the meeting is to be held from 3:00 p.m. in a temporary covered structure. The plan covers six properties in the village's land, and the documentation also includes an assessment of the degree of impact on protected areas.

The consultation was postponed once

The new date was set after the first consultation, scheduled for 3 November, did not take place under the planned conditions. The meeting had been scheduled at the mayor's office, but it could not accommodate everyone who wanted to attend. This prompted a protest by residents of the three villages, BNR reported.

„In addition to protesting, we will also attend the public consultation,“ Silvia Ivanova, co-chair of the initiative committee, told BNR.

Local residents claim that the project could permanently change the agricultural and natural character of the area. They insist that the cumulative impacts of other energy facilities in the Kostinbrod area also be considered.

Environmentalists point to two protected areas

The Association of Parks in Bulgaria has submitted objections to the documentation. According to the organization, the planned power plant falls within the protected areas of „Dragoman“ and „Rayanovtsi“, which are part of the European ecological network „Natura 2000“. The association warns of possible consequences for grassland habitats and endangered bird species. These are the positions of the environmental organization, while the final assessment of the project's admissibility is still pending within the relevant procedures.

Discontent has continued for years

The dispute did not begin with the latest consultation. In 2024, residents of Bogyövtsi and Beledie Han objected to plans for photovoltaic facilities and a green hydrogen plant in the area. In September 2026, a protest motorcade was also held in the Kostinbrod area against the construction of photovoltaic parks and wind turbines on agricultural land.

The consultation on 27 November does not terminate the investment proposal. After the statements are presented, the competent authorities must assess the environmental and spatial-planning consequences before the next decisions in the procedure are reached.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, stolica.bg, eurocom.bg