Bulgarians do not want new parliamentary elections, but support for the cabinet will depend on its decisions in the coming months. According to a Trend poll, 53% of those surveyed approve of the government, while half do not want an early vote. New elections are supported by 26%.

Sociologist Evelina Slavkova told Euronews Bulgaria that the apparent discrepancy between the assessment of the cabinet and the reluctance to hold new elections is the result of accumulated fatigue after prolonged political instability. In her words, society does not want to once again be left without a regular government, even when it is critical of its actions.

Prices and the budget are the main challenges

“People’s patience is not endless,” Evelina Slavkova warned.

The cabinet faces difficult months ahead because of high prices and rising utility costs during the winter. Slavkova also pointed to the budget as a serious challenge, especially following public discontent and protests surrounding the previous financial plan.

According to the sociologist, support for those in power is currently at a relatively stable level. However, it may change depending on the cabinet’s actions. Among the positive political developments, Slavkova highlighted the replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council, which required a majority of 160 votes.

Discontent does not automatically translate into support for the opposition

In terms of electoral attitudes, “Progressive Bulgaria” maintains a significant lead over GERB, while “We Continue the Change” is ahead of “Democratic Bulgaria.” Slavkova attributed the increased support for “We Continue the Change” to the activity of Assen Vassilev and to Andrey Gyurov being recognized as part of the formation.

“Revival” has registered an increase of about two percentage points. According to the sociologist, this comes from disappointed voters of “Progressive Bulgaria.” Slavkova stressed that those dissatisfied with the cabinet do not automatically switch to the opposition, but often stop voting because they do not see a convincing alternative.

The upcoming local elections will be an important test for all political forces. They will show whether “Progressive Bulgaria” can turn its national support into a lasting presence at the local level, as well as whether the opposition parties will manage to nominate common candidates and build coalitions.

Communication remains the cabinet’s weak point

Slavkova identified communication with society as one of the main problems of the government. According to her, decisions are often not explained clearly enough, which leads to tension and subsequent retreats. As an example, she pointed to the case involving personal assistants.

On the issue of support for Ukraine, the sociologist said that Bulgaria must maintain a balance as a member of the European Union, the Schengen Area and the eurozone, while at the same time clearly explaining what the assistance is being provided for. “Communication, narrative and honesty” are, in her view, the conditions that will determine whether the cabinet retains the voters’ trust.

Sources: euronews.bg